23 children orphaned due to Covid-19 in Punjab

Twenty-three children have been orphaned by the coronavirus pandemic in Punjab.

These include children whose both parents died of Covid-19 or who lost one parent earlier and the remaining single parent succumbed to the infection in the past 14 months, thereby rendering the child orphaned, according to the department of social security and women and child development department.

The Covid orphans have been identified after the state government announced relief measures for children who have lost both their parents and families that have lost their breadwinner in the pandemic. The child development project officers (CDPOs) of each block have been designated as special mentors for each such child and they will act as counsellor-cum-motivator for the child.

Principal Secretary, social security, women and child development, Raji P Shrivastava said the data is for the period from March 31, 2020, to May 31, 2021, but subject to being updated based on fresh information received from the field.

She declined to share details of the children affected by Covid, saying that the data has been uploaded onto the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) portal and is confidential. The department of social security, women and child development is the nodal department for the care of orphaned children.

Social investigation being conducted

“In all cases of children orphaned by Covid-19, social investigation is being conducted. The child and his close relatives are being interviewed and their views ascertained. Initially, most such children have been taken in by their close relatives. Those who are not accepted by relatives or those who do not have relatives, will be taken into children’s homes. Siblings will stay in the same childcare institution,” a department official said.

Relief measures till beneficiaries turn 21

The state government has decided to provide ₹1,500 a month as social security pension and free education until graduation to all those children orphaned in the pandemic and families that have lost their breadwinning member, beginning July 1. The government will ensure free education in government institutions for such children and kids belonging to families that have lost the breadwinner to Covid.

Also, they will be eligible for ₹51,000 under the Ashirwad Scheme and entitled to free ration under the smart ration card scheme and under the Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana.

The relief measures will be provided to orphans until they attain the age of 21 years.