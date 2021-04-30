23 more patients succumb to Covid in Chandigarh tricity

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic has been breaking all records in the recent days, there was a slight dip in the number of cases and deaths in the tricity on Thursday.

At 23, though the number of fatalities stood remained 20+ for the third consecutive day, it was 20% less than the peak of 29 hit on Wednesday.

In terms of infection, the tricity recorded 2,000+ cases for the sixth time in the past eight days. At 2,096, the number was 3% less than 2,159 reported on Wednesday and 5% lower than the peak of 2,201 recorded last Friday.

However, the daily positivity rate in Chandigarh and Mohali remained constant at 21% and 19%, respectively, while it saw a slight dip in Panchkula, recorded at 15%, down from 24% the previous day. This figure denotes the number of people testing positive for every 100 of them sampled in past 24 hours.

Mohali still the worst hit

Mohali district, which is the worst hit in the tricity, reported 888 cases and eight deaths on Thursday. Its cases had peaked at 931 a week back, while a record 12 deaths were logged on Wednesday.

As many as 45,713 people have tested positive so far, of whom 36,263 (79%) have recovered and 587 have died. The number of active cases stands at 8,863, highest since the pandemic.

Chandigarh, too, reported eight deaths, a day after recording an all-time high of 11. Among those dead was a 45-year-old woman while others were senior citizens.

With 801 fresh cases, the UT’s tally has climbed to 41,923. Manimajra reported as many as 43 cases, and 27 surfaced at the PGIMER campus.

While 34,806 (84%) patients have recovered, 465 have died, leaving a record 6,652 active cases.

Panchkula broke the record of single-day fatalities for the second consecutive day, as seven people died of the contagion, up from six on Wednesday. It also took the district’s death toll to 201. Two men, aged 31 and 43, are among those dead.

Meanwhile, with 407 new cases, down from a record 520 on Wednesday, the total has climbed to 20,719. While 17,964 (87%) patients have been cured, 2,554 are still hospitalised or in home isolation.