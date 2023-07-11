Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amid heavy rains, 23 trains, including Kalka Shatabdi, cancelled

ByBhavey Nagpal, Ambala
Jul 11, 2023 08:51 AM IST

On Monday too, as many as 30 trains were suspended along the Ambala-Chandigarh-Kalka rail track. These included the New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi (12005) and Amb Andaura-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express (22448). The New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi (12011) was short-terminated at Ambala Cantt railway station and New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat (22447) at Chandigarh in the morning.

The railways has announced the cancellation of 23 trains, including Kalka Shatabdi up and down and Vande Bharat Express up and down on Tuesday due to water flow in the tracks.

Shimla-Kalka heritage rail track gets covered with mud sludge following heavy rainfall, in Shimla on Sunday. Due to the inclement weather, train movement on this track gets cancelled. (ANI/Representational image)

DRM Mandeep Singh Bhatia said, “No restoration works could be carried out as there is no respite from rain anywhere at these locations.”

