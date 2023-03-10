23-year-old Mohali man arrested for raping friend

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 10, 2023 01:44 AM IST

The arrested accused has been identified as Harry, a resident of Barmajra village, Mohali, while the woman lives in Ghagar Sarai village in Rajpura

Police have arrested a 23-year-old youth for raping his 20-year-old friend. The accused has been identified as Harry, a resident of Barmajra village, who works at a garments store, while the woman lives in Ghagar Sarai village in Rajpura.

Balongi SHO said as per the woman’s statement, Harry, who is her friend, had invited her to his paying guest accommodation in February. But when she reached there, he raped her. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Balongi SHO Periwinkle Singh Grewal said as per the woman’s statement, Harry had invited her to his paying guest accommodation in February. But when she reached there, he locked the door and raped her. She somehow managed to escape and narrated the incident to her parents.

After the family reported the matter, police booked the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at the Balongi police station and arrested him on Friday.

