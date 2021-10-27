Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 23-year-old woman’s husband, in-laws booked for dowry death in Amritsar
chandigarh news

23-year-old woman’s husband, in-laws booked for dowry death in Amritsar

Police have registered a dowry death case against Amandeep Kaur’s husband Samsher Singh and his family members at the Verka police station
Wailing family members of Amandeep Kaur who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws house in Verka, Amritsar, on Tuesday. Sameer Sehgal/HT (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

AMRITSAR

A 23-year-old woman of Jandiala Guru was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws’ house at Verka in Amritsar on Tuesday.

Police have registered a dowry death case against Amandeep Kaur’s husband Samsher Singh and his family members at the Verka police station.

Police said the incident came to light around 11am when they were informed by the victim’s mother. The woman’s body was found lying on a cot, said the police. The victim was married to Samsher, a labourer, of Verka around six months ago.

“At 10am, I got a call from my daughter’s in-laws saying she was not well. Later, her in-laws informed us that she hanged herself to death from a ceiling fan,” said the victim’s mother, Sukh Kaur.

“My son-in-law and her in-laws used to thrash my daughter since the marriage for dowry,” she alleged.

Verka station house officer (SHO) Gurinder Singh said: “We have registered a case under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Samsher Singh and his other family members. Our raids are on to nab them. The body has been handed over to the family members after conducting her post-mortem.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP