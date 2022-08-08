246 new Covid cases detected in Chandigarh tricity area

As many as 246 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Sunday, a slight dip from 289 cases the day before.

The cases continued to remain over 100 in Chandigarh where 126 people were found infected. Panchkula reported 73 fresh infections while Mohali had 47. There was no Covid-related death in the tricity for the fourth consecutive day. So far this month, four people, including two each in Chandigarh and Mohali, have succumbed to the virus.

The tricity’s active caseload dipped from 1,887 on Saturday to 1,794 on Sunday.

Among the people still infected with the virus, 769 are in Chandigarh, 646 in Mohali and 379 in Panchkula.

Since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, Chandigarh has recorded 97,370 Covid infections. Of the total patients, 95,430 have recovered and 1,171 have died.

In Mohali, the case count till date is 99,602, including 97,795 recoveries and 1,161 deaths.

Of the total 47,344 patients found infected in Panchkula so far, 46,547 have been cured and 418 have died.