24,671 cases settled during National Lok Adalat in Ludhiana

As many as 24,671 cases of numerous categories were amicably decided by various benches constituted during the National Lok Adalat on Saturday. A total of ₹98,21,64,030 was realised as fine.

Several cases related to criminal compoundable cases u/s 138 NI Act, recovery cases pertaining to BSNL, different banks, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition cases, service matters, traffic challans, plea bargaining cases and other civil cases were taken up.

Sessions judge-cum-chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority Munish Singal supervised the functioning of 31 Lok Adalat benches in the city.

The sessions judge exhorted the litigants to resolve their disputes through Lok Adalats as it would save their valuable time and money.

Once a dispute is settled through Lok Adalat, then the court fee already paid by a party at the time of filing a case is refunded. A decision which is mutually acceptable to both the parties not only brings an end to the long-standing dispute but also puts an end to litigation forever, as there is no appeal against the decision/award made by a Lok Adalat.

