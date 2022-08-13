Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
24,671 cases settled during National Lok Adalat in Ludhiana

Published on Aug 13, 2022 11:36 PM IST
National Lok Adalat in progress at District Courts Complex in Ludhiana. A decision which is mutually acceptable to both the parties not only brings an end to the long-standing dispute but also puts an end to case forever, as there is no appeal against the decision/award made by a Lok Adalat. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 24,671 cases of numerous categories were amicably decided by various benches constituted during the National Lok Adalat on Saturday. A total of 98,21,64,030 was realised as fine.

Several cases related to criminal compoundable cases u/s 138 NI Act, recovery cases pertaining to BSNL, different banks, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition cases, service matters, traffic challans, plea bargaining cases and other civil cases were taken up.

Sessions judge-cum-chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority Munish Singal supervised the functioning of 31 Lok Adalat benches in the city.

The sessions judge exhorted the litigants to resolve their disputes through Lok Adalats as it would save their valuable time and money.

Once a dispute is settled through Lok Adalat, then the court fee already paid by a party at the time of filing a case is refunded. A decision which is mutually acceptable to both the parties not only brings an end to the long-standing dispute but also puts an end to litigation forever, as there is no appeal against the decision/award made by a Lok Adalat.

