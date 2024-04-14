2,480 Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan for Baisakhi celebrations

A jatha (group) of 2,480 Indian Sikh pilgrims on Saturday crossed the International Border through the Attari-Wagah check post to celebrate Baisakhi (Khalsa foundation day) and undertake pilgrimage to various historic gurdwaras in Pakistan. Sikh pilgrims leaving for Pakistan for the annual Baisakhi festival.

The Pakistan government authorities and office-bearers of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) welcomed the pilgrims.

In Pakistan, Baisakhi is celebrated at Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal. The jatha will take part in the celebrations along with devotees from Pakistan. After this, the group will proceed to other major historic gurdwaras including, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib, before returning to India on April 22.

Earlier this morning, the devotees left for the Pakistan border from Teja Singh Samundri Hall, the head office of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in the Golden Temple complex. SGPC members Kulwant Singh Manan, Amarjit Singh Bhalaipur and Ravinder Singh Khalsa lead the jatha.

“Every Sikh carries the aspiration to have darshan (visit) of the historic gurdwaras in Pakistan. However, the governments rejected the visa pleas of the pilgrims in large numbers. Those who were denied a pilgrimage visa are hurt. So, the governments are requested to issue the visas wholeheartedly”, said Manan.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the jatha will reach Guru Nanak’s birthplace, Nankana Sahib, on April 15, from where it will reach Gurdwara Sacha Sauda on April 17. The jatha will be at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib on April 18, and will pay obeisance at Gurdwara Rori Sahib, Emnabad, on April 20. It is scheduled to stay at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on April 22.