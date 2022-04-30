24x7 water supply in Chandigarh: Originally left out, 13 villages to also be part of project
The 24x7 water supply project planned for Chandigarh will also cover the 13 villages that came under the municipal corporation’s jurisdiction in December 2018, making the city the first in the country to offer round-the-clock water supply to all of its population.
Originally, these villages – Behlana, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Sarangpur and Dhanas – were not part of the project and only piecemeal benefits were to be extended to them.
But now all features of the project, including 24x7 water supply, smart metering and modernised piped water supply, will be provided at these 13 villages on the same scale as sectors.
The change came about after the project note was circulated among different Union ministries and Niti Ayog for their approval.
“During appraisal of the project, the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) deducted around ₹32 crore from different project components by incorporating changes in design, engineering, etc. This resulted in surplus funds, which will now be utilised to extend the project to the 13 villages, thereby expanding the scope of the project to the entire city,” said Anindita Mitra, MC commissioner and CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd that is executing the project.
PIB on board, only FM nod left
The Public Investment Board (PIB) on Friday decided to recommend the 24x7 water supply project for approval of the Union finance minister (FM).
Mitra on Friday made a presentation of the project before the PIB in Delhi.
The board, headed by the secretary (Expenditure), Union ministry of finance, and including members from Union ministries of home and external affairs, and Niti Ayog examined the project threadbare. Questions were raised on different projects aspects, like its conception, its sustainability, maintainability, contractors’ role, capacity building, project design, city’s water needs, etc.
Having green-lighted it, PIB will now forward the project to the FM for the final approval.
Following the minister’s nod, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Chandigarh MC and the donor agencies, which is expected next month.
Loan, grant to fund the project
Agence Française de Développement (AFD) is going to provide ₹413 crore for the project in the form of a loan, which is to be repaid in 15 years. In addition to it, the European Union is also giving a grant of ₹98 crore.
AFD, under the government of France, had in December approved around ₹413-crore loan and the European Union sanctioned ₹98 crore to the Chandigarh MC for the first-of-its-kind ambitious 24x7 water supply project and communicated the same to the government of India. This is the first time in the northern region of the country that any city has received this much money from foreign agency for any project.
The project’s implementation has already begun in the city. UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on November 14 last year laid the foundation stone of the pilot project for Manimajra.
-
HPPERC to organise mega job fair on May 6 at Bahra University
The Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission will organise a second mega job fair for all the higher education institutions, universities and colleges of Himachal Pradesh on May 6. The venue of this job fair would be Bahra University, Waknaghat. The first mega job fair was conducted at Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, on November 25, 2021. The range of the packages would vary from 3 to 6 LPA.
-
Chandigarh airport traffic in-charge held for accepting ₹500 bribe
In the second such arrest within a week, the Mohali police on Friday arrested a traffic in-charge at the Chandigarh International Airport for accepting a bribe of ₹500. The accused, identified as assistant-sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh, was nabbed following a complaint to the anti-corruption helpline, recently launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
-
Youth killed, two friends injured as car veers off bridge in Mohali
In a freak accident, a 21-year-old youth was killed and a resident of Kailon village in Mohali district's two friends, Dharampreet Singh suffered serious injuries after their speeding car veered off a bridge in a bid to avoid hitting stray cattle in Phase 8B on Airport Road post Thursday midnight. He was pursuing hotel management from Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran. His injured friends are Mandeep Singh, 21, of Jammu and Avneet Singh, 21, of Sirsa, Haryana.
-
More trouble for Bajwa Developers: CLU of 3.23 acres of Mohali project revoked by Punjab chief town planner
In more trouble for Bajwa Developers Private Limited, the Punjab chief town planner has revoked the change of land use issued for a portion of land that is part of its 139-acre residential project in Sunny Enclave, Sector 123. The decisions come a month after Jarnail Singh Bajwa, the owner of Bajwa Developers, and his son, Sukhdev Singh Bajwa, alias Sunny, were arrested for cheating two customers.
-
Panjab University bans protests outside V-C office, Student Centre
In further crackdown on protests, the Panjab University authorities have announced a designated protest venue on the campus, banning any demonstrations outside the vice-chancellor's office and Student Centre. The new protest site has been earmarked at the ground besides the Police Post and Health Centre on the Sector 14 campus, according to an order by the PU registrar.
