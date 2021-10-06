24-year-old booked for molesting minor in Zirakpur

The Dhakoli police have booked a 24-year-old mobile shop owner for molesting a minor girl who came to her shop for mobile repair on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Rajesh Kumar, alias Raju, of Krishna Enclave in Dhakoli.

As per the complaint, the 17-year-old victim was alone in the shop when the accused held her hand and started molesting her. He proposed to her for friendship and even said that he would give her a phone free of cost. He also threatened her that if she narrates the incident to anyone, he would kill her.

After reaching home, the victim narrated the incident to her father who then lodged a complaint. A case under Sections 354 and 506 of the IPC was registered against the accused, who is absconding.