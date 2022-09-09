24-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run accident in Mohali’s Mullanpur

In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a 24-year-old man was killed after a speeding motorcycle hit his cycle near the Air Force station in Mullanpur on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Dev Singh, was living in a rented house in Khuda Lahora, Chandigarh.

In his complaint to the police, Dev’s friend Dinesh Rawat said they both worked as helpers at a hotel in Nayagaon and lived together. On Wednesday night, after finishing work, they were returning home on their respective cycles. Around 11.30 pm, when they reached near the Air Force station, a speeding motorcycle hit Dev’s cycle from behind and sped away, while Dev collapsed due to severe head injuries.

Dev was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Investigating officer Jatinder Singh said on Dinesh’s complaint, they had booked the unidentified motorcyclist under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code at the Mullanpur police station. “We are searching for CCTV footage to identify the accused. The body of the deceased will be handed over to the family after autopsy,” he added.

The accident comes a day after two male pedestrians and a woman riding a scooter were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in different parts of Mohali district on Tuesday.