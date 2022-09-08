Hit-and-run accidents snuff out three lives in Mohali

Two male pedestrians and a woman riding a scooter were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali district over the past 24 hours, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Saroj Bala, 60, was run over by a truck at Cheema Chowk in Phase 8, Industrial Area.

According to police, Bala and her husband, Rajinder Prashad Sharma, residents of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, were on their way to the army canteen in Phase 10 on their Honda Activa. When they reached Cheema Chowk, a speeding truck hit their scooter from behind, throwing the couple on the road. While Sharma was thrown at a distance, Bala came under the truck tyres and died on the spot. The truck driver fled the scene before police responded to the scene.

Phase 1 station house officer (SHO) Sumit Mor said they were scanning footage of CCTV cameras near the accident and will arrest the truck driver soon.

Pedestrians hit by vehicles while crossing roads

In two more accidents, two men, aged 64 and 54, were hit by speeding vehicles while crossing the road.

Police said the 64-year-old man, identified as Kanwal Kishore of Kharar, was mowed down by a truck while he was walking across a road near the Kharar bus stand.

Kharar City station’s assistant SHO Sikander Singh said Kishore’s friend Gurikbal Singh told the police that they were walking back home on Tuesday evening.

While crossing the road near Gurdwara Ravidas on Landran road, a truck bearing a Haryana number suddenly came in from Kharar side and ran over Kishore, leaving him seriously injured. He rushed Kishore to a private hospital in Phase 6, but he was declared brought dead. The truck driver meanwhile made good his escape.

The 54-year-old victim, Bhagat Sahni, lived in Gharuan and was a daily wager.

Kharar Sadar station’s assistant SHO Ranjit Singh said Sahni and his nephew Baljeet Kumar were crossing the Morinda highway around 7.15 pm on Tuesday evening, when a speeding car hit the former, causing grievous injuries. He was taken to the Rupnagar civil hospital, but could not survive. The car driver fled from the scene soon after.

Separate cases under Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code have been registered at the respective police stations against the three absconding drivers. The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examination.

Man hit by car succumbs to injuries, driver booked

Police have booked a Sector-21 resident after a man hit by his car in Sector 35 succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, the victim, Monu of Sector 52, was hit by Arun Sharma’s car in Sector 35-C on August 17.

After battling for life at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for nine days, Monu died on August 26.

After the victim’s family complained to the police, the matter was verified and the accused was booked under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC at the Sector-36 police station on Tuesday. Efforts are on to arrest him.