Hit-and-run accidents snuff out three lives in Mohali
Speeding trucks and car claim lives of two male pedestrians and a woman riding a scooterist in three separate accidents
Two male pedestrians and a woman riding a scooter were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali district over the past 24 hours, police said on Wednesday.
The woman, identified as Saroj Bala, 60, was run over by a truck at Cheema Chowk in Phase 8, Industrial Area.
According to police, Bala and her husband, Rajinder Prashad Sharma, residents of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, were on their way to the army canteen in Phase 10 on their Honda Activa. When they reached Cheema Chowk, a speeding truck hit their scooter from behind, throwing the couple on the road. While Sharma was thrown at a distance, Bala came under the truck tyres and died on the spot. The truck driver fled the scene before police responded to the scene.
Phase 1 station house officer (SHO) Sumit Mor said they were scanning footage of CCTV cameras near the accident and will arrest the truck driver soon.
Pedestrians hit by vehicles while crossing roads
In two more accidents, two men, aged 64 and 54, were hit by speeding vehicles while crossing the road.
Police said the 64-year-old man, identified as Kanwal Kishore of Kharar, was mowed down by a truck while he was walking across a road near the Kharar bus stand.
Kharar City station’s assistant SHO Sikander Singh said Kishore’s friend Gurikbal Singh told the police that they were walking back home on Tuesday evening.
While crossing the road near Gurdwara Ravidas on Landran road, a truck bearing a Haryana number suddenly came in from Kharar side and ran over Kishore, leaving him seriously injured. He rushed Kishore to a private hospital in Phase 6, but he was declared brought dead. The truck driver meanwhile made good his escape.
The 54-year-old victim, Bhagat Sahni, lived in Gharuan and was a daily wager.
Kharar Sadar station’s assistant SHO Ranjit Singh said Sahni and his nephew Baljeet Kumar were crossing the Morinda highway around 7.15 pm on Tuesday evening, when a speeding car hit the former, causing grievous injuries. He was taken to the Rupnagar civil hospital, but could not survive. The car driver fled from the scene soon after.
Separate cases under Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code have been registered at the respective police stations against the three absconding drivers. The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examination.
Man hit by car succumbs to injuries, driver booked
Police have booked a Sector-21 resident after a man hit by his car in Sector 35 succumbed to his injuries.
According to police, the victim, Monu of Sector 52, was hit by Arun Sharma’s car in Sector 35-C on August 17.
After battling for life at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for nine days, Monu died on August 26.
After the victim’s family complained to the police, the matter was verified and the accused was booked under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC at the Sector-36 police station on Tuesday. Efforts are on to arrest him.
-
Delhiwale: Of stones and shadows
They say that Jahaz Mahal looks like a jahaz, a ship. Although it is another kind of jahaz, the hawai jahaz, that is appearing frequently in the sky directly above the Jahaz Mahal. The lights of these planes are blinking furiously as they prepare to land in the city’s airport.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
