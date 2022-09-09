Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
24-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Phase 2

Published on Sep 09, 2022 04:31 AM IST

Mohali police said the youth went to his room after having lunch; when he did not respond to his relatives’ calls later, they went to check on him and were shocked to find his body hanging from the ceiling fan

The family alerted the Mohali police who took the youth to a private hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 24-year-old man hanged himself to death at his relatives’ house in Phase 2 on Thursday afternoon.

Police said as per his relatives, he went to his room after having lunch. When he did not respond to their calls later, they went to check on him and were shocked to find his body hanging from the ceiling fan. The family alerted the police who took him to a private hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Phase-1 SHO Sumit Mor said no suicide note was found in the room. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

