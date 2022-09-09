24-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Phase 2
Mohali police said the youth went to his room after having lunch; when he did not respond to his relatives’ calls later, they went to check on him and were shocked to find his body hanging from the ceiling fan
A 24-year-old man hanged himself to death at his relatives’ house in Phase 2 on Thursday afternoon.
Police said as per his relatives, he went to his room after having lunch. When he did not respond to their calls later, they went to check on him and were shocked to find his body hanging from the ceiling fan. The family alerted the police who took him to a private hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.
Phase-1 SHO Sumit Mor said no suicide note was found in the room. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
Chandigarh records hottest September day since 2020
With rain continuing to elude the city, the maximum temperature rose from 35.1C on Wednesday to 36.2C on Thursday, making it the hottest September day since 2020, according to the India Meteorological Department. At 36.2C, Thursday's maximum temperature was three degrees above normal and highest since 36.6C on September 22, 2020. Thursday was also the hottest day this year since August 10 when the maximum temperature had gone up to 36.4C.
Two Chandigarh residents fall prey to power bill scam, lose ₹13 lakh
If, out of the blue, your mobile phone gets a text message regarding an unpaid electricity bill, which will soon result in power disconnection, you are better off ignoring the alert, as it's not the power department contacting you but scamsters out to find their next target. Unwary of the scam, two city residents fell prey to the fraudsters and ended up losing around ₹13 lakh of their hard-earned money.
NEET 2022 results: Arpit tops Chandigarh tricity with AIR 7
Arpit Narang has topped the tricity in the NEET exam with an all India rank of 7. A student of Dikshant International School, Zirakpur, Arpit scored 710 out of 720 in the exam. Having lost his father Deepak Narang at the young age of 14 in 2019, Arpit resolved to crack NEET owing to a sense of responsibility towards his mother, younger sister and grandparents. “I was heartbroken after my father passed away, but also felt a sense of responsibility towards my family and remained focused on my studies,” he says. Now he aims to study at AIIMS, New Delhi.
Leave encashment for retired faculty: PU releases over ₹3 crore ahead of HC hearing today
Ahead of the leave encashment matter once again coming up before the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday, Panjab University in the last few days released over ₹3 crore for over 60 retired teachers in line with HC's August 18 order. Leave encashment refers to arrears received in exchange for leaves not taken by an employee. The dues can be settled while quitting the job or on retirement.
24-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run accident in Mohali’s Mullanpur
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a 24-year-old man was killed after a speeding motorcycle hit The deceased, Dev Singh's cycle near the Air Force station in Mullanpur on Wednesday night. The deceased, Dev Singh, was living in a rented house in Khuda Lahora, Chandigarh. In Dinesh's' complaint to the police, Dev's friend Dinesh Rawat said they both worked as helpers at a hotel in Nayagaon and lived together.
