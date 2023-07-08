Two months after a 24-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself at her rented accommodation in Daba, the police booked her friend for abetment. The FIR has been lodged after her parents found a voice note recorded in her mobile phone, which she had recorded before ending her life. In the voice note, the victim stated that her friend has forced her to take the extreme step. 2 months after woman ends life, friend booked for abetment in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The accused is a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the father of the victim. The complainant stated that his daughter was living in rented accommodation in Daba along with her friends. He added that she was in a relationship with the accused for the past two years.

The complainant added that on Friday when he was checking her mobile phone, he found a voice note. His daughter in the voice note stated that she was upset with the accused, who was harassing her. He informed the police about the voice note and filed a complaint.

ASI Gurbaj Singh said that the woman had met the accused through social networking sites. The chat between the duo revealed that the accused was suspecting her of infidelity. The voice note recorded by the woman before committing suicide was sent by her to the accused.

The ASI added that a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC has been registered against the accused who is yet to be arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON