24-yr-old man bludgeons father to death, dumps body in canal

A 24-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his father to death with a pan with the help of his friend and later dumped the body in a canal in Fatehgarh Sahib, police said on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have arrested the victim’s son Jobanjit Singh and his friend Akash in connection with the case.

According to police, the accused had an eye on the property of his father and also that the deceased was against his son’s engagement with a woman from Lehra village, following which Jobanjit hatched a conspiracy to kill his father.

The Dehlon police on Saturday fished out the decomposed body of victim Paramjit Singh, 46, of Mukandpur village from a canal in Ambala near the Punjab-Haryana border. Paramjit was a security guard at Punjab National Bank, Doraha

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, SHO at police station Dehlon, said that Palwinder Singh of Bhikhi Khatra village of Malaud in Khanna, who is a cousin of the victim, lodged a complaint alleging that Jobanjit had murdered his father and dumped the body somewhere.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Palwinder also claimed that Paramjit had shared with him that Jobanjit had threatened to kill him.

Police arrested Jobanjit and his friend Akash and started questioning them. The accused told police that on February 10, they had bludgeoned Paramjit to death with a pan. Later, he borrowed a car from his fiancé Gurpreet Kaur of Lehra village on the pretext of attending a wedding.

Jobanjit and Akash took the body to Fatehgarh Sahib in the car and dumped it in the canal.

A murder case has been lodged against the accused at Dehlon police station. The accused were produced before a court on Sunday and were remanded in two-day police custody. The police have recovered the pan and car used in the crime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jobanjit works with a valet parking facility, while Akash works as a security guard.

Cousin of the deceased Palwinder stated to police that Paramjit had promised that he would come to see him in Khanna, but he did not come. On February 11, he reached village Mukandpur to see him, but the house was locked. He enquired from neighbours but they too had no idea about him.

Palwinder said that on February 13, he sent one of his relatives Ramandeep to the Bank to enquire about Paramjit. The bank officials told him that Paramjit had not reported to work after February 10, which made him approach the police.

Jobanjit had mortgaged a motorcycle of his father for money and Paramjit had filed a complaint at police station Dehlon against Jobanjit around 25 days ago over the matter. He also accused Jobanjit of harassing him for money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}