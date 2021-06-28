2.5 lakh students to appear in PU online semester exams

Around 2.5 lakh students of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses will appear in the even semester examination of Panjab University (PU), which will start on Monday in online mode.

This will be the third time since last year that the varsity is conducting the semester exams online.

This time, however, students will not be required to attach their admit cards along with the answer sheets and no signature will be required either. But answer sheet evaluation for regular students will be subject to authentication of roll numbers by the college, university department or regional regional centre concerned.

The online exams will be held in two slots—9.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4.30pm. According to the instructions issued by the university earlier, question papers will be available for direct download on online.puexam.in. For the first slot, the question paper downloading time will be 9.10am and for the second slot, it will be 1.10pm.

The students will have to follow the instructions given in the question paper and no separate instructions will be issued: the undergraduate students can use 20 A4 size sheets and postgraduate students can use 24 A4 size sheets to write their answers.

The students of affiliated colleges, university departments and regional centres may submit their answer sheets either online or in physical mode, but not both ways.

If submitting online, the students have to submit their answer sheets within 60 minutes of the completion of the paper in both morning and evening slots. Submission of hard copies of the answer sheets for papers conducted in the morning slot has to be done by 2pm, and for the evening slot by 6pm, on the day of the examination.