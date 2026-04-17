25% quota under RTE mandatory in private schools: Minister

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda said that under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, all recognised private schools in the state must reserve 25% seats in class 1 and above classes for children from disadvantaged and economically weaker sections.

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda said that under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, all recognised private schools in the state must reserve 25% seats in class 1 and above classes for children from disadvantaged and economically weaker sections. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

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He said the department had issued directions to all schools to upload details of these reserved seats on the departmental website and the ‘Ujjwal portal’ between March 11 and 20, 2026.

The education minister said that out of a total of 9,230 private schools in the state, 8,621 declared their seats within the stipulated time, while 609 failed to comply. Among the 8,621 schools, 891 did not upload the required recognition-related documents on the portal due to which their entries were rejected.

“Due to this negligence, the department temporarily closed the Management Information System (MIS) portal access of around 1,500 schools,” he said in a statement.

Dhanda said that representatives of private schools met him and told him that the admission process for the academic session 2026–27 is underway, but the closure of the MIS portal was affecting admissions. He said that the MIS portals of schools, which were closed due to non-declaration of seats or non-uploading of documents, have now been reopened, granting them another opportunity. The schools have been directed to promptly upload the required recognition documents and mandatorily enter details of 25% reserved seats under the RTE Act.

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{{^usCountry}} “All private schools must strictly comply with the provisions of the Act,” Dhanda appealed to the school authorities, adding that no eligible child should be deprived of the right to education. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All private schools must strictly comply with the provisions of the Act,” Dhanda appealed to the school authorities, adding that no eligible child should be deprived of the right to education. {{/usCountry}}

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