Sunday, Aug 04, 2024
250 new teachers to be recruited in Chandigarh schools

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 04, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Chandigarh education department has taken up recruitment for 993 posts of teachers, including 396 posts for JBT teachers, 98 posts for postgraduate teachers and 100 posts for nursery teachers

As many as 250 new teachers will be recruited under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme by the UT education department. This will include 150 posts for junior basic training (JBT) teachers and 100 posts for trained graduate teachers (TGT).

The written exam for 303 posts of trained graduate teachers was also conducted by the Chandigarh education department last month but the result hasn’t been announced yet. (HT File)
The department has taken up recruitment for 993 posts of teachers, including 396 posts for JBT teachers, 98 posts for postgraduate teachers (PGT) and 100 posts for nursery teachers. Written tests have already been conducted and currently, the document-checking process is underway.

Recruitment for 96 posts of special educators has currently been stayed by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). The written exam for 303 posts of TGT was also conducted by the department last month but the result hasn’t been announced yet.

