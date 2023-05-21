UN Road Safety Week: 2,500 join cycle rally to raise awareness in Ludhiana

On the concluding day of United Nations Road Safety Week, city police carried out a cycle rally on Sunday that saw the participation of as many as 2,500 cyclists. Participants during the cycle rally organised by traffic police in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Traffic police had also collaborated with various cyclists’ groups who also participated in the rally, which was flagged off by commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

Officials of city police also participated in the rally that started from the stadium at police lines and culminated at South City. The residents were encouraged to follow traffic rules for their own safety and for others.

The United Nations Road Safety Week is celebrated between May 15 to May 21 each year.

Schools take part in the awareness campaign

In a bid to create awareness regarding the traffic rules among the students, government and private schools were also participating in painting and essay-writing competitions on the theme of road safety.

In its directions, the Punjab State Road Safety Council stated that the chairpersons of District Road Safety Committees are also requested to select the best paintings and essays. The top three selected entries will be sent to the Punjab State Road Safety Council and displayed at road safety events.

A poster-making competition was also organised by Safe Drive Stay Alive, a non-governmental organisation that also saw the participation of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Charanjiv Lamba.