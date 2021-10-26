252 fresh Covid cases in Himachal, spread in schools continues

The upward trend in Covid cases continued in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with the state recording 252 fresh infections, many of them school children, taking the state’s tally 2,22,890.

The death toll climbed to 3,721 after one patient succumbed to the infection. Kangra district, which is again emerging as a hotspot, reported 109 cases alone. Fifty of them are school children, 27 from one school in Dehra area.

Fifty cases were reported from Hamirpur, 27 from Bilaspur, 26 from Mandi, 21 from Una, twelve from Shimla, three each from Kullu and Solan and one from Kinnaur.

The active case count has shot up to 1,657, while the recoveries reached 2,17,495. Kangra remains the worst hit district with its case tally mounting to 50,286 followed by Mandi with 31,496 cases and Shimla 27,463.