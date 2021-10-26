Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 252 fresh Covid cases in Himachal, spread in schools continues
chandigarh news

252 fresh Covid cases in Himachal, spread in schools continues

Kangra district, the most populous in Himachal, which is again emerging as a hotspot, reported 109 cases, of which 50 were schoolchildren, and 27 are from a school in the Dehra area
The active Covid count in Himachal has shot up to 1,657, while the recoveries reached 2,17,495. Many schools have reported cases since reopening. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:25 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala

The upward trend in Covid cases continued in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with the state recording 252 fresh infections, many of them school children, taking the state’s tally 2,22,890.

The death toll climbed to 3,721 after one patient succumbed to the infection. Kangra district, which is again emerging as a hotspot, reported 109 cases alone. Fifty of them are school children, 27 from one school in Dehra area.

Fifty cases were reported from Hamirpur, 27 from Bilaspur, 26 from Mandi, 21 from Una, twelve from Shimla, three each from Kullu and Solan and one from Kinnaur.

The active case count has shot up to 1,657, while the recoveries reached 2,17,495. Kangra remains the worst hit district with its case tally mounting to 50,286 followed by Mandi with 31,496 cases and Shimla 27,463.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP