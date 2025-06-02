Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
257 Haryana students appear for military college entrance exam

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 02, 2025 07:24 AM IST

The examination, conducted under the supervision of Haryana’s Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare department, was held in a fair, smooth and transparent manner, according to officials.

As many as 257 students from Haryana appeared on Sunday for the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) entrance examination, held at Panchkula.

The exam held on Sunday was for the term commencing in January 2026. (HT File)
The RIMC, Dehradun, established in 1922, is a premier institution aimed at providing high-quality education and preparing young students — boys and girls — for entry into the Armed Forces through institutions like the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakvasla, the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, and the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

The exam held on Sunday was for the term commencing in January 2026. It is open to students in the 11 to 18 age group, who are selected through this highly competitive national-level entrance examination. The RIMC continues to be recognised as a “Nursery of Leadership” for the Indian Armed Forces, according to a press release issued by Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare department of Haryana.

