25L robbery cracked with arrest of fuel station staffers

Police solved the ₹25 lakh robbery case within eight hours of being informed, arresting the assistant manager of the filling station and two former employees. The teams have recovered a total of ₹23.41 lakh from their possession.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal addressing media on the arrests in the ₹ 25-lakh robbery in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Malkit Singh alias Sonu, 40, of Tajpur road, the assistant manager at Oorja filling station, Sagar Vij, 31, of Mundian Khurd and Jatinder Singh alias Jatin, 39, of Ramgarh village. Jatinder, a former employee, had left the job six months ago.

Sharing details, commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said Malkit Singh has worked at the fuel station for the past 10 years. Familiar with cash transactions, he hatched the robbery plan.

“On Tuesday Malkit Singh and the manager Pardeep Kumar left the station with ₹25,19,900 in cash to deposit it in the bank in Dholewal. He had already alerted his aides, who were waiting for them at the bank. As soon as Pardeep stepped out of the car, the accused snatched the bag containing the cash and fled,” the commissioner of police added..

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said police reached the spot on receiving the information and initiated an investigation — questioning Pardeep and Malkit.

“Malkit was changing his statements repeatedly and eventually confessed to the crime. Following the information provided by the accused, police arrested his aides,” the DCP said.

“During questioning, one of the accused, Jatinder Singh, said he gave some cash to his wife and sent her to her parental home in Amritsar. Police are trying to trace her,” he added.

