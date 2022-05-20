Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 25-year-old Bihar youth ends life in Mohali’s Nayagaon, two booked
chandigarh news

25-year-old Bihar youth ends life in Mohali’s Nayagaon, two booked

The deceased was a native of Sitapur, Bihar, and lived in Maa Durga Complex, Dashmesh Nagar, Nayagaon, Mohali
The youth had come from Bihar to Chandigarh to prepare for competitive exams. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on May 20, 2022 03:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 25-year-old youth was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his rented house in Nayagaon on Thursday.

The deceased was a native of Sitapur, Bihar, and lived in Maa Durga Complex, Dashmesh Nagar, Nayagaon. He had come to Chandigarh to prepare for competitive exams.

“The youth left behind a suicide note, which will be disclosed before his parents, who will reach Mohali on Friday. On the basis of the suicide note, we have booked two unknown persons for abetment to suicide,” said Kulwant Singh, station house officer (SHO), Nayagaon.

The suicide came to fore after a neighbour saw the youth hanging from the fan through a window. He informed his landlord, who further alerted the police.

A police team reached the spot and moved the body to the Kharar Civil Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Further action will be taken on the basis of its report.

