Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 25-year-old biker crushed under truck in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area
chandigarh news

25-year-old biker crushed under truck in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area

The deceased, identified as Abhay Pratap Saroj of Dhanas, worked as a lab attendant in the department of geography at DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 02:07 AM IST
The truck driver, Mohinder Singh of Dariya village, was arrested and booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational photo)

A 25-year-old youth was killed and another man was injured after a truck collided with their motorcycles in Industrial Area on Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as Abhay Pratap Saroj of Dhanas, worked as a lab attendant in the department of geography at DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh. He hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had been working in the college for four years.

Pardeep, a resident of Pinjore, who was also injured in the accident, told the police that he worked as plant head in a factory in Phase 1, Industrial Area.

Around 9.30pm on Wednesday, he was riding his motorcycle on his way back home and another motorcyclist was moving besides him.

As they crossed the cremation ground, a truck coming from Garcha light point hit their motorcycles.

While Pardeep fell on one side and had a narrow escape, the other motorcyclist was run over by the truck’s rear wheel. The truck driver stopped to help the victims, while passers-by called the police.

On reaching the spot, police rushed both the victims to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where Abhay was declared brought dead and Pardeep was admitted for treatment.

RELATED STORIES

The truck driver, Mohinder Singh of Dariya village, was arrested and booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab’s Mohali district achieves 100% first dose vaccination

Punjab nod to policy for 50-acre townships in New Chandigarh

Action on farmers in Karnal was pre-decided: Kumari Selja

Chandigarh PGIMER urges people to donate to ‘Poor Patients Welfare Fund’
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP