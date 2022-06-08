Mohali: 25-year-old shoots himself dead hours after birthday bash
A 25-year-old man allegedly shot himself in the head with a .32-bore pistol in his SUV at the parking lot of the Sector-67 market in Mohali on early Wednesday morning.
Investigators said the deceased had celebrated his birthday the night before he was found dead. The bullet pierced through his temple and hit the window pane of the car that was shattered with the impact.
Alleging murder, the youngster’s father claimed that his son had been getting threats.
“The youth was found dead in his Hyundai Creta with a bullet wound on the right side of the head and a pistol in his right hand,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni, adding that it was a case of point-blank fire.
“Police also recovered nine bullets from his right pocket and forensic team detected gunshot residue on his right hand,” the SSP said.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhjeet Singh Virk said the deceased was into the business of sale and purchase of trucks with his father at Rajpura, and lived in Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 67.
In his statement to the police, the youth’s father said, “It was my son’s birthday on Tuesday, so we all went for dinner to a restaurant in Kharar and returned around 10 pm. At 11.30 pm, my son left home saying he needed to give a party to his friends. At 1.30 am, when I spoke to him, he said he was reaching home in 30 minutes, but did not return.”
The father alleged that it was a case of murder as his son had been getting threat calls even on his birthday and he was upset about it. He told the police that no one in the family owned a pistol. “We don’t have any licensed pistol at our home and we don’t know whose pistol this was,” he said.
In the morning, as people gathered near the SUV, the youth’s brother spotted the crowd and on venturing closer realised it was his brother’s body inside.
Gagandeep Singh, the station house officer (SHO) in Phase 11, Mohali, said: “At present, we are considering it a case of suicide, but we are probing all angles. We will also investigate how the pistol reached the victim as the father denied the family had it. The body has been sent to the civil hospital in Phase-6 for post-mortem.”
Following the father’s complaint, police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-11 police station.
