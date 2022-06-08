Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police SIT confirms eight arrests

The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the May 29 killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of eight people for providing logistics support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters.

In its first official statement, the SIT said that Moose Wala, who left his house at 4.30 pm on May 29 along with his neighbour Gurwinder Singh and cousin Gurpreet Singh, was shot dead by unidentified assailants.

Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot; Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi of Takhat Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonepat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

The police have also identified four shooters involved in the crime.

Anti-Gangster Task Force additional director general of police Parmod Ban said that Sandeep, alias Kekda, on the directions of Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan, had kept a tab on the singer’s movements by impersonating as his fan. Kekda also clicked selfies with the singer when the latter was leaving his home minutes before his murder.

“Kekda shared all inputs, such as the singer was not accompanied by his security personnel, the number of occupants, vehicle details and he is travelling in non-bulletproof vehicle Mahindra Thar, with the shooters and handlers operating from abroad,” ADGP Ban said.

He said that Manpreet Manna had provided a Toyota Corolla car to Manpreet Bahu, who further delivered the car to two persons— suspected to be the shooters, on the directions of Saraj Mintu, who is an aide of Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan.

The ADGP said that the fifth accused Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, had provided shelter to two accomplices of Goldy Brar, who came from Haryana in January 2022, and also conducted recce of Sidhu Moose Wala’s home and surrounding areas through them, while Monu Dagar had provided two shooters and helped assemble the team of shooters to carry out his murder at the directions of Goldy Brar.

He said that Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb had handed over the Bolero to the shooters and also provided them with a hideout.

Ban said the SIT headed by the inspector general, Punjab Armed Police, Jaskaran Singh has been working strategically and cohesive efforts are being made to arrest the identified shooters and other accused involved in the crime.

2 accused of doing recce sent to police custody

Meanwhile, two accused of doing recce of Sidhu Moose Wala and providing logistic support to shooters were sent to police custody by a Mansa court on Tuesday.

Dagar’s interrogation led to Fatehabad: Moga SSP

The Moga police revealed that interrogation of a sharpshooter linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the murder of Harjit Singh Penta, a gangster of the rival Devinder Bambiha group, had revealed Moose Wala’s murder link with Fatehabad and led to the arrest of two accused.

The police said that Dagar was involved in at least 15 cases of heinous crimes in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other states. He was arrested by the Moga police last year for firing at the brother and nephew of Moga deputy mayor and Congress leader Ashok Dhamija.