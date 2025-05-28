25-year-old Ferozepur man tests positive for Covid

Divinesh Kumar, 25, tested positive for COVID-19 in Ferozepur on Tuesday after a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted at the local civil hospital came back positive. Representational image.

According to officials, Divinesh, a resident of Ferozepur city, had recently returned from Gurgaon.

He was staying in Ambala and was experiencing mild symptoms for the past two days. Concerned over his health, his parents advised him to return to Ferozepur, where he underwent a COVID-19 test. The result came back positive.

Ferozepur civil surgeon Dr Rajwinder Kaur confirmed the case and said the patient is in stable condition.

“He has been placed in isolation. We are actively tracing all his close contacts and monitoring the situation carefully,” she said, adding that the containment protocols have already been initiated.

Health officials said upon confirmation of the infection, the process to identify and quarantine all individuals who may have come in close contact with Divinesh has started.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma urged residents to remain calm and vigilant. “There is no need to panic. Anyone experiencing even mild symptoms should get tested immediately,” she said and asked the public to cooperate with health guidelines.