25-year-old hacked to death in Moga, 6 booked
A 25-year-old man was killed in full public view after he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons, including swords, by six unidentified assailants in a crowded market at Badhni Kalan of Moga on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Desh Raj of Badhni Kalan. He was rushed to the civil hospital, Moga, where doctors declared him brought dead.
ASP Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said that a case has been registered and the police are checking the CCTV footage to identify the accused. “At least six unidentified persons came on two bikes and attacked a man in the market. He died due to serious injuries. He was attacked with sharp-edged weapons on his neck and legs. His neck was cut open and the bone of one of his legs was also broken. As per doctors, he died due to heavy blood loss,” he added.
In the CCTV footage, the deceased, who was also carrying a sword, can be seen trying to defend himself. But four assailants pinned him down and mercilessly attacked him. “Four of them were covering their faces, while the faces of two persons were visible, so we are trying to identify them,” the police said.
A case was registered against six unidentified persons under various Sections, including 302 (murder), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Badhni Kalan police station.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics