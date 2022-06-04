25-year-old hacked to death in Moga, 6 booked

A 25-year-old man was killed in full public view after he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons, including swords, by six unidentified assailants in a crowded market at Badhni Kalan of Moga on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Desh Raj of Badhni Kalan. He was rushed to the civil hospital, Moga, where doctors declared him brought dead.

ASP Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said that a case has been registered and the police are checking the CCTV footage to identify the accused. “At least six unidentified persons came on two bikes and attacked a man in the market. He died due to serious injuries. He was attacked with sharp-edged weapons on his neck and legs. His neck was cut open and the bone of one of his legs was also broken. As per doctors, he died due to heavy blood loss,” he added.

In the CCTV footage, the deceased, who was also carrying a sword, can be seen trying to defend himself. But four assailants pinned him down and mercilessly attacked him. “Four of them were covering their faces, while the faces of two persons were visible, so we are trying to identify them,” the police said.

A case was registered against six unidentified persons under various Sections, including 302 (murder), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Badhni Kalan police station.