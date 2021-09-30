Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
25-year-old man booked for killing aunt in Sunam

Rajveer Singh, alias Raju, 25, attacked Jasvir Kaur, 40, on her neck. She was rushed to the Sunam government hospital from where she was referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. But she died during treatment, the police said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:23 AM IST
SANGRUR

The Sunam police booked a man for allegedly murdering his aunt with a sharp-edged weapon at Bharur village of the district on Wednesday.

According to the first information report, Rajveer Singh, alias Raju, 25, attacked Jasvir Kaur, 40, on her neck. She was rushed to the Sunam government hospital from where she was referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. But she died during treatment, the police said.

In his complaint to the police, Kaur’s husband Sukhwinder Singh said his nephew had bad intentions for his aunt.

Sunam deputy superintendent of police Dalbir Singh Grewal said a case was registered under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the city police station, Sunam.

