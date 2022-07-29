25-year-old man killed as shooting stones hit vehicle in HP

SHIMLA A 25-year-old man was killed and three of his companions were grievously injured after rain-triggered shooting stones hit their vehicle in Basantpur in Shimla district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Kumar, while those injured are Sunny, 33, of Kangra, Hardeep Singh, of Mohali and the driver of the vehicle, an Innova, Abhishek. The victims were distributors for a multinational conglomerate.

The ill-fated vehicle, bearing the registration number PB 01C 8494, was on its way from Shimla to Sunni when the shooting stones hit the vehicle. “There were four passengers in the vehicle, one of them died on the spot due to multiple injuries “ said deputy superintendent of police Kamal Verma.