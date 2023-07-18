Woman ploughs Thar into retired IAS officer’s house in Chandigarh

A 25-year-old woman rammed her Mahindra Thar into the house of retired IAS officer Inderjeet Singh Sandhu in Sector 8-C on Sunday evening.

The damaged wall of retired IAS officer IS Sandhu’s house in Sector 8-C, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The impact left two cars, pillar of the entrance wall and a portion of the front wall damaged. No injuries were reported in the incident. Sandhu, 68, had retired from the service in 2014 and is living in House Number 1018, opposite the market.

As per police, the driver of the Thar is a resident of Sector 11, Panchkula, and a student. Around 9.55 pm, the car bearing registration number HR03-AA-3928 entered the garden of the IAS officer’s house.

After losing control of the vehicle, the driver first rammed it into the wooden fence of the green area outside the house and then hit a Skoda Kushaq parked outside.

The vehicle, still unable to come to a halt, collided into a pillar supporting the side gate after breaking a portion of the front wall. It then hit a Nissan Micra parked inside the house.

Public gathered at the spot and the Police Control Room was informed. The vehicle was removed after 90 minutes using a towing vehicle. “I, along with my wife, had just left for market five minutes before the incident. I got a call about the incident from a domestic help who sounded terrified and asked me to return immediately. When we reached home, we were shocked to see the vehicle and the gathered crowd. There was so much damage to my property,” said Sandhu. He added, “As the Thar driver kept sitting inside, her male colleague argued with me, insisting that I do not videograph the incident.”

The driver told police that she swerved her car in an attempt to avoid collision with another vehicle and could not apply the brakes in time. Sector 3 police have lodged a DDR as both parties entered a compromise eventually.

Sandhu, who was posted as SDM in Chandigarh, blamed the administration for not taking adequate steps to avoid accidents in the area. “It is an accident-prone area and the administration should at least construct a speed breaker in the middle of the intersection connecting the market with the residential area,” he added.

