25-year-old woman shot dead in Amritsar

A 25-year-old woman was shot dead near Pandori Waraich village in Amritsar on Wednesday night, police said.

The body of Amanpreet Kaur, a resident of Rishi Vihar, was found with a gunshot wound to her chest on the Amritsar-Majitha road on Thursday morning. The police recovered a pistol lying on her chest.

Amanpreet was married and her husband is an auto-rickshaw driver. The couple has a five-year-old son. She had been working at a beauty salon at Pandori Adda for the past three years.

According to family members, Amanpreet had called them up on Wednesday evening to say that the salon was closed, and she was on the way to attend a customer at her home. When she didn’t return home at night, the family members went out in search of her but in vain.

Around 8am on Thursday, a call was received at the Kambo police station that a body of a woman was lying near Pandori Waraich.

Deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Baldev Singh, who reached the spot with other police personnel, said, “Preliminary investigation rules out sexual assault. The post-mortem report is awaited. We are close to cracking the case as we have found clues.”

Amanpreet and her husband had been living with her parents.

“The incident looks to have occurred late on Wednesday night,” said Kambo station house officer Yadwinder Singh.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.