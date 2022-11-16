25-yr-old Chandigarh resident sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for rape

A fast track court has awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹20,000 to a Sector-56 resident in a 2019 rape case.

The convict, who hailed from Muktsar, had been living with the victim in a Sector-56 accommodation. The two worked at the same company in Kharar and he initiated a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

However, the man broke off ties after the victim got pregnant. A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered at the Sector 39 police station on July 29, 2019.

While the defence had argued that the accused was being falsely implicated, the prosecution had submitted the victim’s medical report and questioned various witnesses — after which the court convicted the accused.

PGGCG-42 celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Chandigarh

To commemorate the contribution of tribal freedom fighters in India’s Freedom Struggle, the Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 42, on Tuesday celebrated the birth anniversary of the tribal warrior Bhagwan Birsa Munda. An array of activities were organised in collaboration with the departments of political science, history and public administration.

Mehreen bags twin titles

Chandigarh

A Class 5 student at Strawberry Fields High School, Mehreen Kaur Sidhu bagged twin golds during the recently-conducted Regional Equestrian League and Chandigarh Horse Riders Society’s horse show. Mehreen won first position in the ball and bucket event before taking home the crown in the girls’ hack event.

Gulnaaz carries Carmel Convent to cricket final

Chandigarh

Led by a fine 40-ball unbeaten knock of 106 runs from Gulnaaz, Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, beat Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, by 50 runs in the semi-final of the UT inter-school cricket tournament for U-19 girls. Gulnaaz hit 20 boundaries and one six during her stay at the wicket. Batting first, Carmel Convent scored 156 for 2 in 10 overs. In reply, Sacred Heart could only manage 106 runs in 10 overs.

HC seeks status report into probe against Chandumajra

Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a status report on probe into an August 2020 FIR involving former MP, Prem Singh Chandumajra. The HC bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the former MP’s plea seeking quashing of the August 8 FIR. The FIR was registered against the former MP and some other Akali leaders for allegedly violating the orders of district magistrate during pandemic outbreak. The allegations were that they assembled in violation of the DM’s orders and organised a march towards governor’s house. The report has been sought by November 23.