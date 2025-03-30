25-yr-old man stabbed amid street brawl in Zirakpur

A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the back after he objected to some youths hurling a flower pot at him at Zirakpur’s Tribune Colony, police said on Saturday. Zirakpur police on Friday registered a case against the attackers under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (iStock)

The victim, Chandan, a Bihar native was returning home from Chandigarh with a friend around 9.30 pm on Thursday, when three to four unidentified individuals on a nearby rooftop hurled a flowerpot that narrowly missed him.

When confronted, the assailants launched a sudden knife attack from behind in which Chandan was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the hand and back. One of the knives got lodged in his spine as the attackers fled the scene.

His cousin rushed him to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was referred to PGIMER. Zirakpur police on Friday registered a case against the attackers under Sections 115 (2), 118 (1), 109, 126 (2) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.