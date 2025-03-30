Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

25-yr-old man stabbed amid street brawl in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 30, 2025 08:32 AM IST

The victim, Chandan, a Bihar native was returning home from Chandigarh with a friend around 9.30 pm on Thursday, when three to four unidentified individuals on a nearby rooftop hurled a flowerpot that narrowly missed him

A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the back after he objected to some youths hurling a flower pot at him at Zirakpur’s Tribune Colony, police said on Saturday.

Zirakpur police on Friday registered a case against the attackers under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (iStock)
Zirakpur police on Friday registered a case against the attackers under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (iStock)

The victim, Chandan, a Bihar native was returning home from Chandigarh with a friend around 9.30 pm on Thursday, when three to four unidentified individuals on a nearby rooftop hurled a flowerpot that narrowly missed him.

When confronted, the assailants launched a sudden knife attack from behind in which Chandan was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the hand and back. One of the knives got lodged in his spine as the attackers fled the scene.

His cousin rushed him to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was referred to PGIMER. Zirakpur police on Friday registered a case against the attackers under Sections 115 (2), 118 (1), 109, 126 (2) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 25-yr-old man stabbed amid street brawl in Zirakpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On