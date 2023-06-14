2.6 kg heroin dropped by drone recovered in Ferozepur
BSF troops recover a black bag containing three packets of heroin, along with a blinker ball, from a field in the border village of Maboke
The Border Security Force on Wednesday seized 2.6 kg heroin dropped by a drone in a border village of Ferozepur.
A BSF spokesperson said on specific information, a search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirts of Maboke village around 7.30 am and BSF troops recovered a black bag containing three packets of heroin, along with a blinker ball, from a field.
