2.6 kg heroin dropped by drone recovered in Ferozepur

The Border Security Force on Wednesday seized 2.6 kg heroin dropped by a drone in a border village of Ferozepur.

The heroin was recovered following searches conducted on specific information. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A BSF spokesperson said on specific information, a search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirts of Maboke village around 7.30 am and BSF troops recovered a black bag containing three packets of heroin, along with a blinker ball, from a field.