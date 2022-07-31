26 mm rainfall lashes Ludhiana, inundates multiple localities

Multiple areas in the city including the posh localities of Model Town, Model Town Extension and Sarabha Nagar were left inundated after the city witnessed 26 mm rainfall on Sunday.

Residents also complained against heavy waterlogging on Gill Road and Hambran Road and water also accumulated on Chandigarh Road, near Clock Tower, despite installation of storm sewer lines recently. It was however cleared out quickly by the civic body staff as they removed manhole covers and cleaned drain lines.

A shopkeeper on Gill Road, Mandeep Singh, said, “How can we expect the civic body to find a solution for the entire city when the parking lot of its own office on Gill Road gets completely inundated even after it rains for a short period of time. MC should wake up from its deep slumber and rather than making tall claims about the Smart City Mission, work to provide basic amenities to the public.” Singh added that shopkeepers in the area can’t even step out after it rains.

Similar issues were also highlighted by residents of Chandigarh road. They stated that numerous complaints have been submitted with the civic body, but there is no improvement at ground level even after installation of storm water lines.

Meanwhile, MC superintending engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh stated that staff of operations and maintenance cell of are on their toes every time it rains in the city. “At some places, drain lines are blocked due to garbage dumped by shopkeepers and residents in the area, which led to water logging. There are many low-lying areas in the city too, but all efforts were made to clear them out quickly,” he added..

Rainfall also expected over next few days

Meanwhile, head of department of climate change and agricultural meteorology of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), PK Kingra, stated that rainfall is also expected in the coming few days.

Repair work on Sua Road hit

The work to repair the portion of Sua Road in Passi Nagar (Pakhowal road) which caved in a day earlier was also hit as water accumulated in the pit.

The reason behind the cave in is suspected to be leakage in the sewer or water supply lines. But, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

SE Ravinder Garg stated that the exact reason behind the incident can only be ascertained after they inspect the sewer lines which are installed at a depth of around 15 feet.