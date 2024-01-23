26 phones seized from Ludhiana Central Jail
Jan 24, 2024 05:06 AM IST
As many as 26 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail during special checking, officials aware of the development said.
The Division number 7 police lodged a first information report (FIR) against unidentified inmates.
Surinder Singh, assistant superintendent of the Central Jail, said that during the checking, they found 26 mobile phones lying abandoned in the jail.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case related to the recovery, said that a case under section 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act has been lodged against unidentified accused at the Division Number 7 police station.
