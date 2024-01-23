26 phones seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

As many as 26 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail during special checking, officials aware of the development said. Surinder Singh, assistant superintendent of the Central Jail, said that during the checking, they found 26 mobile phones lying abandoned in the jail. (HT File)

The Division number 7 police lodged a first information report (FIR) against unidentified inmates.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case related to the recovery, said that a case under section 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act has been lodged against unidentified accused at the Division Number 7 police station.