close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 26 phones seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

26 phones seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 24, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The Division number 7 police lodged a first information report (FIR) against unidentified inmates after the recovery of phones

As many as 26 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail during special checking, officials aware of the development said.

Surinder Singh, assistant superintendent of the Central Jail, said that during the checking, they found 26 mobile phones lying abandoned in the jail. (HT File)
Surinder Singh, assistant superintendent of the Central Jail, said that during the checking, they found 26 mobile phones lying abandoned in the jail. (HT File)

The Division number 7 police lodged a first information report (FIR) against unidentified inmates.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Surinder Singh, assistant superintendent of the Central Jail, said that during the checking, they found 26 mobile phones lying abandoned in the jail.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case related to the recovery, said that a case under section 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act has been lodged against unidentified accused at the Division Number 7 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On