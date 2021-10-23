26 PSA prisoners from J&K to be shifted to Agra Central Jail

Amid a spike in terror attacks and selective killings, the Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the transfer of 26 overground workers lodged in different prisons across Jammu and Kashmir to the Agra Central Jail .

In an order dated October 21, the Jammu and Kashmir home department said 26 detenues, “who have been detained under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, from the present place of lodgement to Central Jail Agra with immediate effect.”

The order that was issued by principal secretary home Shaleen Kabra was also marked to UP’s additional chief secretary, home, DGP prisons and the superintendent of the Agra Central Jail. The inmates are lodged in Baramulla, Srinagar, Kupwara, Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch.

After a series of civilian killings in targeted attacks in Kashmir, police had detained over 500 people who were either over ground workers or had been associated with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the past.