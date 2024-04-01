26,000 litre lahan seized in Ludhiana

In a drive against illicit liquor, Ladhowal police recovered 26,000 litre lahan near banks of Sutlej near Bholewal Jadid village and destroyed the same. Around 16 tarpaulin sheets, drums, utensils and pipes from the spot were recovered. However, the accused involved in brewing lahan have managed to escape. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified accused under Sections 61,1 and 14 of Excise Act. Sub-inspector Bikramjit Singh, who is investigating the spot, said the raid was conducted following a tip-off. They received information that some of the accused are involved in brewing lahan. Police are trying to trace the accused, Singh added.

Police destroyed the seized lahan in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)