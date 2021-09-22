Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 263 more Covid cases detected in HP
chandigarh news

263 more Covid cases detected in HP

The active Covid cases have gone up to 1,715 while recoveries reached 2,12,033 after 162 people recuperated in HP
By HT Correspondents, Shimla/srinagar
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 04:58 AM IST
Of the new Covid cases, 69 were reported in Kangra, which is the worst-hit district of HP. (HT File Photo)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 263 fresh Covid infections on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,17,403 while the death toll mounted to 3,639 after two patients died of the contagion.

Of the new cases, 69 were reported in Kangra, 66 in Mandi, 63 in Hamirpur, 21 in Shimla, 17 in Una, 12 in Bilaspur, seven in Kullu, four in Chamba, two in Solan and one each in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

The active cases have gone up to 1,715 while recoveries reached 2,12,033 after 162 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 48,491 cases reported to date followed by 30,663 in Mandi and 27,073 in Shimla.

145 test positive in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 145 fresh coronavirus infections and two deaths on Tuesday. Both the fatalities were reported from Jammu division.

There were 121 cases in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 24 infections. The summer capital Srinagar witnessed 56 cases.

RELATED STORIES

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 154 with active cases reaching 1,450.

The overall number of people who have recovered mounted to 3,22,345 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.22%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3, 28,214 and the death toll stands at 4,419.

Officials said with 56 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by Baramulla with 14 and Budgam with nine fresh infections. The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,143 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 838 deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In brief: HP seeks central support for FPOs

Manali: Delhi woman, son swept away in Beas while taking selfie

Sukhna floodgates opened as water level touches danger mark

Chandigarh has no plans to extend lal dora limits in its villages
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP