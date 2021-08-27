Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 269 fresh Covid cases in HP
chandigarh news

269 fresh Covid cases in HP

Of the new cases, 69 were reported in Mandi, 43 in Kangra, 38 in Shimla, 36 in Hamirpur, 28 in Chamba, 14 in Bilaspur, nine each in Kinnaur and Solan, eight each in Kullu and Sirmaur, four in Lahaul-Spiti and three in Una
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:52 AM IST
The active climbed to 2,077, while recoveries reached 2,07,063 after 247 people recuperated. (AP)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 269 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday taking the state’s tally to 2,12,727, while the death toll mounted to 3,566 after three more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 69 were reported in Mandi, 43 in Kangra, 38 in Shimla, 36 in Hamirpur, 28 in Chamba, 14 in Bilaspur, nine each in Kinnaur and Solan, eight each in Kullu and Sirmaur, four in Lahaul-Spiti and three in Una.

The active climbed to 2,077, while recoveries reached 2,07,063 after 247 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district since the virus outbreak last year as its total case tally stands at 47,481 followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 29,603and 26,492 cases, respectively.

Solan’s case tally reached 22,536 cases, Sirmaur 15,432, Hamirpur 15,176, Una 13,529, Chamba 13,401, Bilaspur 13,356, Kullu 9,455, Kinnaur 3,389 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,877

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

J&K transforming into tourism capital from terrorism capital: Tarun Chugh

Feud has hurt us, need local panel to sort it out: Partap Bajwa

‘No-means-no’ campaign against hydel projects resounds across Kinnaur

Safeguards for mega monetisation plan’s success
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP