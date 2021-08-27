269 fresh Covid cases in HP

Himachal Pradesh recorded 269 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday taking the state’s tally to 2,12,727, while the death toll mounted to 3,566 after three more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 69 were reported in Mandi, 43 in Kangra, 38 in Shimla, 36 in Hamirpur, 28 in Chamba, 14 in Bilaspur, nine each in Kinnaur and Solan, eight each in Kullu and Sirmaur, four in Lahaul-Spiti and three in Una.

The active climbed to 2,077, while recoveries reached 2,07,063 after 247 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district since the virus outbreak last year as its total case tally stands at 47,481 followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 29,603and 26,492 cases, respectively.

Solan’s case tally reached 22,536 cases, Sirmaur 15,432, Hamirpur 15,176, Una 13,529, Chamba 13,401, Bilaspur 13,356, Kullu 9,455, Kinnaur 3,389 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,877