26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after he crashed into a car’s open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries.

The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.

Investigating officer Lakhwinder Singh said, “The victims were crossing a parked cab when the passenger suddenly threw the door open. The bike crashed into the door, and Manjit Singh was thrown on the road. Before he could get out of harm’s way, a speeding truck mowed him down. He was killed on the spot.”

The pillion rider Vikram Singh is admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. Both the driver of the truck and the car fled from the spot.

A case was registered against the duo under Sections 279(rash or negligent driving), 337 (rash or negligent act causing harm), 338 (grievous hurt due to rash or negligent act) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar Police station, Kharar.

“We have the cab’s registration number. Both drivers will be arrested soon,” the investigating officer said.

Speeding car mows down pedestrian in Mohali

A speeding driver mowed down a 31-year-old pedestrian with his car in Mullanpur in Mohali on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, Amnish Pal of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, worked in the industrial town of Baddi in Solan district. He was killed on the spot.

The accused was driving a Swift car bearing a Chandigarh registration number, which was headed towards Omaxe from Rani Majra village.

Eyewitnesses said the accused was driving recklessly at a high speed. After hitting the victim, the driver lost control of his car and rammed into the road divider. The driver fled the spot, leaving the car on the spot.

The vehicle has been impounded and a case has been registered under sections of the IPC. After postmortem, Pal’s body was handed over to his kin.