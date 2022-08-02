26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after he crashed into a car’s open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries.
The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.
Investigating officer Lakhwinder Singh said, “The victims were crossing a parked cab when the passenger suddenly threw the door open. The bike crashed into the door, and Manjit Singh was thrown on the road. Before he could get out of harm’s way, a speeding truck mowed him down. He was killed on the spot.”
The pillion rider Vikram Singh is admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. Both the driver of the truck and the car fled from the spot.
A case was registered against the duo under Sections 279(rash or negligent driving), 337 (rash or negligent act causing harm), 338 (grievous hurt due to rash or negligent act) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar Police station, Kharar.
“We have the cab’s registration number. Both drivers will be arrested soon,” the investigating officer said.
Speeding car mows down pedestrian in Mohali
A speeding driver mowed down a 31-year-old pedestrian with his car in Mullanpur in Mohali on Sunday afternoon.
The victim, Amnish Pal of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, worked in the industrial town of Baddi in Solan district. He was killed on the spot.
The accused was driving a Swift car bearing a Chandigarh registration number, which was headed towards Omaxe from Rani Majra village.
Eyewitnesses said the accused was driving recklessly at a high speed. After hitting the victim, the driver lost control of his car and rammed into the road divider. The driver fled the spot, leaving the car on the spot.
The vehicle has been impounded and a case has been registered under sections of the IPC. After postmortem, Pal’s body was handed over to his kin.
-
‘Shrimaans, shrimatis’: Mohali cops now humbly at your service
Rude, rough and unrefined: These are often adjectives associated with the Punjab Police, but a sea change is in the offing with cops of three police stations being directed to be polite to the public at all times and use formal salutations such as sir/ma'am, and shrimaan/shrimati. Traffic cops have also been asked to be polite while challaning violators.
-
Caught on camera: Chandigarh cop suspended for hitting helmetless biker
A Chandigarh Police constable, who was caught on camera hitting a biker riding without a helmet, was suspended on Monday. In the video, which was widely circulated on social media, constable Satish Kumar, who was posted at the IT Park police station, was seen raining blows on a motorist with his baton. After sometime, Bittu returned and the constable hit him.
-
After wettest July since 1994, Chandigarh to see above average rain in August
After the wettest July since 1994, rainfall in August is expected to be above normal in the city as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD's) long-range forecast. The forecast, which was issued on Monday, uses probability models to predict weather patterns. As per IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh, there is little chance of rain on Tuesday. However, residents must brace themselves for light to moderate rainfall from Wednesday onwards.
-
Postmortem confirms Zirakpur resident died of electrocution
A day after a 33-year-old man lost The victim, Girish Goyal's life near Milton Tower in Zirakpur after he came in contact with low-lying wires of an electricity transformer just as his Activa hit a waterlogged pothole, postmortem reports on Monday confirmed that he died of electrocution. The victim, Girish Goyal, was a resident of Maya Garden Phase-3, Zirakpur.
-
Chandigarh collects ₹176 crore GST in July
The UT registered a 4% growth in its GST collection in July this year against the correspinding period last year. However, in June, year-on-year growth was 41% in GST revenue. The GST collection for July stands at ₹176 crore, 4% higher than the ₹169 crore collected in July 2021. An official of the excise and taxation department said June's growth was the highest jump in revenue collection since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.
