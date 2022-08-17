26-year-old pedestrian run over by SUV in Mohali

A 26-year-old pedestrian was run over by an unidentified SUV in Phase-7 on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Bajrangi, who worked as a security guard in fairs. He was a native of Goonda in Uttar Pardesh and was staying in Phase-7.

Mataur station house officer Naveen Pal Singh said, on Monday evening, the deceased was crossing the road near Ravi Dass Bhawan in Phase-7, when an SUV hit him, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase-6, where he was declared brought dead. “We are checking the CCTV footage and are hopeful of arresting the driver soon,” said the SHO.

He further said a case has been registered against the unidentified person at Mataur police station. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, said the cop.