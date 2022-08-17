26-year-old pedestrian run over by SUV in Mohali
A 26-year-old pedestrian was run over by an unidentified SUV in Phase-7 on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Bajrangi, who worked as a security guard in fairs. He was a native of Goonda in Uttar Pardesh and was staying in Phase-7.
Mataur station house officer Naveen Pal Singh said, on Monday evening, the deceased was crossing the road near Ravi Dass Bhawan in Phase-7, when an SUV hit him, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase-6, where he was declared brought dead. “We are checking the CCTV footage and are hopeful of arresting the driver soon,” said the SHO.
He further said a case has been registered against the unidentified person at Mataur police station. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, said the cop.
2 bike-borne men snatch ₹8 lakh from labour contractor in Karnal
Two miscreants have allegedly snatched Rs 8 lakh from a labour contractor at a railway station in Karnal. Police said the incident took place on Tuesday morning when the victim, Sita Ram of Nilokheri, reached the railway station to board a train. After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started investigations. In his police complaint, Sita Ram alleged that his brother-in-law Umesh has a contract to provide labourers to brick kilns.
Every Haryanvi should vow to accomplish 5 pledges given by PM Modi: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called upon the people of the state to take a pledge to accomplish the 'Panch Pran' (five resolves) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed country by 2047, and ensure their contribution towards transforming the county into a potential superpower of the world.
UP cabinet decides to do away with British-era jail manual
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to notify the Uttar Pradesh Jail Manual 2022 to replace the one that came into force during British rule in 1941, and has been amended several times since. It classifies the state's prisons into four categories with inmate populations ranging from 1,000 to 2,000. Pregnant women will be given additional nutritious food. Jails will have playing areas for children with mothers held in prisons.
Migrant labourer held for rape-murder of 6-year-old girl in Panipat
A day after the body of a six-year-old girl was recovered from a deserted place near a drain in Panipat city, the police arrested a 40-year-old migrant labourer for the rape and murder of the girl. The police said that the accused, Ishwar Singh belongs to Chamoli in Uttarakhand, and he was living in Panipat for the past 15 years as he worked at a dhaba there.
Back-to-back terror attacks put Kashmir on the edge
Despite enhanced security across Kashmir, militants managed to carry out four back-to-back attacks in the past three days, including three grenade attacks and a targeted killing which left two policemen and a civilian dead and three others injured. Though officials claim that Independence Day remained almost peaceful without any major incident, the grenade attacks sparked concerns over security. Militants on Tuesday attacked two cousins belonging to Hindu community at their apple orchard in Shopian.
