Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 26-year-old pedestrian run over by SUV in Mohali

26-year-old pedestrian run over by SUV in Mohali

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 02:45 AM IST
Mataur station house officer Naveen Pal Singh said, on Monday evening, the deceased was crossing the road near Ravi Dass Bhawan in Phase-7, when an SUV hit him, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase-6, where he was declared brought dead
A case has been registered against the unidentified person at Mataur police station in Mohali. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, said the cop. (HT File)
A case has been registered against the unidentified person at Mataur police station in Mohali. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, said the cop. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 26-year-old pedestrian was run over by an unidentified SUV in Phase-7 on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Bajrangi, who worked as a security guard in fairs. He was a native of Goonda in Uttar Pardesh and was staying in Phase-7.

Mataur station house officer Naveen Pal Singh said, on Monday evening, the deceased was crossing the road near Ravi Dass Bhawan in Phase-7, when an SUV hit him, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase-6, where he was declared brought dead. “We are checking the CCTV footage and are hopeful of arresting the driver soon,” said the SHO.

He further said a case has been registered against the unidentified person at Mataur police station. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, said the cop.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Police said two miscreants allegedly snatched <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh from a labour contractor at a railway station in Karnal on Tuesday morning when the victim, Sita Ram of Nilokheri, reached the railway station to board a train. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    2 bike-borne men snatch 8 lakh from labour contractor in Karnal

    Two miscreants have allegedly snatched Rs 8 lakh from a labour contractor at a railway station in Karnal. Police said the incident took place on Tuesday morning when the victim, Sita Ram of Nilokheri, reached the railway station to board a train. After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started investigations. In his police complaint, Sita Ram alleged that his brother-in-law Umesh has a contract to provide labourers to brick kilns.

  • Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the state pledges to assimilate these ‘Panch Pran’ of the PM Narendra Modi which are moving forward with bigger resolves of developed India, erase all traces of servitude, feel pride in our legacy, the strength of unity and fulfil the duties as a responsible citizen. (HT File Photo)

    Every Haryanvi should vow to accomplish 5 pledges given by PM Modi: Khattar

    Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called upon the people of the state to take a pledge to accomplish the 'Panch Pran' (five resolves) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed country by 2047, and ensure their contribution towards transforming the county into a potential superpower of the world.

  • Representative Image

    UP cabinet decides to do away with British-era jail manual

    Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to notify the Uttar Pradesh Jail Manual 2022 to replace the one that came into force during British rule in 1941, and has been amended several times since. It classifies the state's prisons into four categories with inmate populations ranging from 1,000 to 2,000. Pregnant women will be given additional nutritious food. Jails will have playing areas for children with mothers held in prisons.

  • The police said that the accused, Ishwar Singh, a migrant labourer, belongs to Chamoli in Uttarakhand, and he was living in Panipat for the past 15 years as he worked at a dhaba there. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    Migrant labourer held for rape-murder of 6-year-old girl in Panipat

    A day after the body of a six-year-old girl was recovered from a deserted place near a drain in Panipat city, the police arrested a 40-year-old migrant labourer for the rape and murder of the girl. The police said that the accused, Ishwar Singh belongs to Chamoli in Uttarakhand, and he was living in Panipat for the past 15 years as he worked at a dhaba there.

  • Officials privy to the security details said they have got clues about all these attacks which they claim is the handiwork of Lashkar-e-Taiba. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)

    Back-to-back terror attacks put Kashmir on the edge

    Despite enhanced security across Kashmir, militants managed to carry out four back-to-back attacks in the past three days, including three grenade attacks and a targeted killing which left two policemen and a civilian dead and three others injured. Though officials claim that Independence Day remained almost peaceful without any major incident, the grenade attacks sparked concerns over security. Militants on Tuesday attacked two cousins belonging to Hindu community at their apple orchard in Shopian.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out