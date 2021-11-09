Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 27 more dengue cases detected in Ludhiana
The total count of confirmed dengue patients in Ludhiana has reached 1,439, while the number of suspected patients is 3,540.
As per health department officials, no confirmed dengue death has come to fore in the district as of now, but there are four suspected dengue deaths. (Hindustan Times)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 02:37 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Twenty-seven fresh cases of dengue were reported in the district in the last 24 hours, district health department officials said on Monday. The total count of confirmed dengue patients in Ludhiana has reached 1,439, while the number of suspected patients is 3,540.

Of the total confirmed cases, 1,081 have been reported from Ludhiana city, while the others have surfaced from Khanna, Jagraon, Payal, Samrala, Sahnewal and other areas.

As per health department officials, no confirmed dengue death has come to fore in the district as of now, but there are four suspected deaths.

3 fresh cases of Covid detected

Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district in the last 24 hours. The total count of Covid patients here has reached 87,624, out of which 2,106 have succumbed. The district currently has 19 active cases.

