27 pistols, 54 magazines seized in Fazilka, 2 arrested

Two smugglers were arrested near the international border in Fazilka with a huge cache of pistols and ammunition in a joint operation involving the Border Security Force (BSF), counter-intelligence wing, Ferozepur, and the state special operation cell (SSOC), Fazilka, on Thursday, officials said. The weapons seized by cops in Fazilka.

As many as 27 sophisticated .30-bore pistols, 54 magazines, and 470 live cartridges were seized from the two accused, who were backed by Pakistan-based smugglers. Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

The accused have been identified as Mangal Singh, alias Mangali, of Tejha Rahela village and Gurmeet Singh of Muhar Jamsher village, both from Fazilka.

“The consignment had been pushed from Pakistan by a foreign-based network and was intended for supply to criminal gangs in Punjab. Swift action by our forces has averted a major threat. Investigations are underway to trace the forward and backward linkages of this module,” the DGP said.

AIG CI wing, Ferozepur, Gursewak Singh Brar said the operation was based on specific intelligence near Muhar Jamsher village, close to the Indo-Pak fencing. “After hours of surveillance, the suspects were intercepted carrying a sack full of pistols and cartridges. Interrogation of the first accused led to the immediate arrest of his associate,” Brar said.

Both accused are in SSOC custody, and further investigations are underway, he added.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the SSOC police station, Fazilka.

This is not the first instance that the traffickers, taking advantage of floods, have tried to smuggle goods into India, knowing well that the BSF checkposts are inundated and police are busy with rescue and relief works.

It is worth recalling that during the 2023 floods, traffickers had tried to exploit the chaos by pushing narcotics through the Sutlej river at the Hussainiwala border. The attempt was foiled by the CI wing, Ferozepur, and a total of 77 kg of heroin was seized.

Between July 29 and August 3, the same year, joint operations by BSF and Punjab Police led to the seizure of 160 kg of heroin and the arrest of two Pakistanis and six Indian smugglers. Cops had also recovered three firearms.

More recently, on August 28, BSF and Punjab Police shot down a drone laden with over six kilograms of heroin in Ferozepur, besides seizing more than one kilogram of heroin in two separate recoveries.