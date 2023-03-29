27% reduction needed in Panjab University’s non-teaching staff: Manpower audit

Recommending a major staffing overhaul, the manpower audit report submitted by Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA) has called for 27% reduction in the existing non-teaching staff at Panjab University.

The staffers can be reduced from 3,864 at present to 2,823, the report has recommended. However, the reduction has been proposed in a cadre that is generalised in nature and should be replaced by specialist cadres.

Besides, the report – that was recently submitted by the institute to the university – has also recommended filling up of leadership positions like registrar, dean, college development council, chief of university security, among others.

The university had tasked MGSIPA with the audit to understand the manpower requirement of each cadre, and rationalising it by assessing the workload of each department and office in the university.

4,608 employees at varsity, 43% on temporary positions

According to the report, against the total sanctioned manpower of 6,434, including 265 outsourced positions, the manpower at university stands at 4,608, out of which 744 is teaching and 3,864 is non-teaching staff, including regular, temporary, contractual and daily wagers.

Out of the total deployed manpower of 4,608, the quantum of regular employees is 2,607 (56.57%) whereas the number of temporary employees, including contractual, outsourced and daily wagers, stands at 2,001 (43.43%). Thus, every fourth person employed out of 10 employees is occupying a temporary position.

‘Staff lacks effectiveness of specialists’

The report has observed that the staff employed in the university is primarily generalist in nature and lacks the effectiveness of specialists even in the domains of accounting, finance, counselling, industry interaction, etc.

The report observed that the entire allocation of work and manpower was being done on ad hoc basis and based on subjectivity, leading to a lot of duplication, overlap and replication of roles. In addition, the issue of lack of appropriate skill-set to manage the operation and functioning of various departments was also observed. The staff was found wanting not only in skill but also in motivation to run the organisational operations in an effective and efficient manner.

The audit has also recommended restructuring of the major departments of Panjab University, including examinations, finance and accounts, and the Registrar’s Office.

Leadership posts vacant

The report has revealed that out of the 27 major leadership posts in the university, only two are being manned on a regular basis. “The existing vacancies in the leadership positions appear to be largely responsible for the university not operating at optimum level of quality teaching, learning and for the efficient functioning of the university,” the report states.

The report has called for new leadership positions, such as director placements, director outreach and change of DUI to dean academics. It has proposed to have a full-fledged human resource development department manned by professionals and reporting to the registrar of the university to replace the archaic establishment division.

Official sources said the university may constitute an internal committee to analyse and review the report.

