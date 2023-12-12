27-year-old man stabs sister to death, held

A day after a 27-year-old man allegedly killed his younger sister by stabbing her, he was arrested near Shastri Colony, Ambala Cantonment.

Arrested accused with police. (HT Photo)

The accused, Karan, alias Kalu, a resident of the Kacha Bazar area, who as per his family is a drug addict, reportedly fled on Monday after stabbing his sister Muskan, alias Bhawna, 25, in her room with a small sword.

Kalu released a video on social media claiming that he killed his sister because he was frustrated with her in-laws for demanding money again and again after she got separated from her husband. He also apologised for the act.

The deceased’s father Rakesh Kumar, a daily wager, in his complaint to the police, had said that his daughter married Ankur Jain from Meerut two years back through an online matrimonial website and was the mother of a one-year-old girl. Kumar said she had been living them for the last eight months, while her daughter was in Meerut.

“Around 8 pm, when I was sleeping, Kalu entered her room and stabbed her multiple times. Kalu is an addict,” he told the police.

Station house officer Naresh Kumar, Ambala Cantt police station, said that a murder case was registered against him and he was arrested.