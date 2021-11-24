Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 27-year-old zila parishad member found hanging from tree in Shimla
chandigarh news

27-year-old zila parishad member found hanging from tree in Shimla

Suicide suspected; Shimla SP Monica Bhutungru said that things will become clear only after the completion of investigations
The body of a 27-year-old woman zila parishad member from Rampur Bushahr’s Jhakri was found hanging from a tree in the forest area close to Shangti locality in Shimla. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 01:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The body of a 27-year-old woman zila parishad member from Rampur Bushahr’s Jhakri was found hanging from a tree in the forest area close to Shangti locality in Shimla, police said on Tuesday.

She was elected to the zila parishad during panchyati raj institutions elections last year with 13 votes.

She lived alone in a rented accommodation in Shangti. She had completed her MPhil and was preparing for her PhD examinations.

“We had found the body hanging from a tree. Forensic teams have collected the evidence,” said Shimla superintendent of police Monica Bhutungru, adding that things will become clear only after the completion of investigations. It is suspected to be a case of suicide.

One of her friends said, “It did not appear from her demeanour that she would take such extreme step.”

“She was a fun-loving person who always motivated others to stay happy,” she said, adding that she had recently bought a new car. The zila parishad member had also cleared the junior research fellowship (JRF) examination.

She was a member of the CPI(M), party leader Sanjay Chauhan told mediapersons at the Indira Gandhi Medical College, where her body was handed over to her relatives after autopsy.

